Missing 2-year-old found safe, Dane County deputies say

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office say the missing 2-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the 2-year-old was found safe out in a wooded area in the backyard. The child was cold but had no injuries and was in good spirits.

The department reported in a press release the 2-year-old was playing outside and became separated from them in a wooded area.

According to officials, searchers and the K-9 team found a set of small footprints, which helped lead them to the child. The child was evaluated by EMS and reunited with family.

Mt. Horeb Police, Fire and EMS, Dane County UAV team, Dane County Detectives, a Middleton Police K-9 unit, DNR personnel and teams from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office personnel also assisted in the search.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the area responders who assisted with the search and safe recovery of the child.

TOWN OF PERRY (WKOW) -- Deputies are looking for a child that went missing Friday afternoon in the town of Perry.

Dane County dispatchers sent Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Mount Horeb firefighters to a call of a missing child from 1000 block of Perry Center Road just after 3 p.m.

Dane County Sheriff's Office reported the 2-year-old child was last seen in the backyard.

Authorities said the the Department of Natural Resources, Iowa County County Sheriff's Office and Middleton Police Department are assisting with the search.

A K-9 unit and drone are both aiding in the effort.

Authorities have not released a name or a description of the child.