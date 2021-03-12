Dozens march in Madison for transgender rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people marched in Madison Friday night to stand up for the rights of transgender people.

They started at the Doyle Administration Building, marched around downtown and ended up at the State Capitol.

One of the things they were protesting is a set of GOP bills that would ban transgender athletes from girls' and womens' sports in Wisconsin.

Gabriella Jenich, a transgender woman who took part in the march, said the bill is an attack against trans identities.

"To say that we're a threat to a cisgendered person that's playing sports, and their ability to gain awards or gain merit for what they're doing is just obnoxious. It's absurd," Jenich told 27 News. "And when trans people start dominating sports, then you know, then come talk to me."

The sponsor of the bills, Republican Rep. Barb Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), has told 27 News the measures would protect female athletes from losing a spot on their team or in the record books to a biological male who benefited from physiological advantages.