El Salvador awaits what president will do with new power

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party dominated every aspect of this month’s national elections, giving it control of congress and most municipalities. What remains unclear is what it will do with that power. The new legislature won’t be seated until May, but so far the party’s top priority has been Bukele’s refrain of removing corrupt officials. The party’s more specific hints focus on weakening the grip on power long held by El Salvador’s traditional parties.