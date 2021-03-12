Evers calls on districts to expand summer school programs

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year that saw many kids struggle with virtual learning, Governor Tony Evers called on the state's school districts to beef up their summer programs in an effort to help those students catch up.

In an interview with 27 News this week, Evers declined to say whether he felt some of the state's public school districts, including Madison Metropolitan, had taken an unreasonably long time to return to some form of in-person instruction.

While teachers unions in Wisconsin's biggest cities have asked for teachers to get vaccinated before a return to school, the Centers for Disease Control has said vaccination should not be a requisite for classrooms to reopen.

Evers said the decisions should be left to each district as variables like class sizes and building conditions can drastically vary.

"So that's something hard for me to make a judgement if something's taking too long or not," Evers said.

Evers instead said he believed districts should start developing plans for an expanded summer curriculum as a means of providing extra instruction to kids who fell behind during all-virtual or hybrid learning.

"The hybrid and over-the-internet learning, for many kids, just doesn't work," Evers said. "So we have to make sure we're able to provide the best education as quickly as possible to kids."

Perry Hibner, spokesperson for the Middleton-Cross Plains School District said administrators were already building out their summer school plans. The district already has credit-recovery options during the summer for high school students.

"We are in the initial discussions and planning about what [expanded summer instruction] would look like," Hibner said. "I can tell you the focus would be on K-8 students and that we would likely use [federal relief] ESSER II funding to expand the program."

Spokespeople for the Madison Metropolitan, Verona, and Janesville school districts also responded on Friday to say they were developing summer plans. None of those districts had specifics as to what those curricula would include.

"We are looking at all options," said MMSD Spokesperson Tim LeMonds. "Especially those in support of our students who need support the most."