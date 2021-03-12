Fatal car crash in the town of Sun Prairie

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Deputies are investigating after a car crash in the Town of Sun Prairie left the driver dead Friday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Sun Prairie Fire and EMS responded to a call about a crash with an injury on Ridge Road in the Town of Sun Prairie just after 8 p.m.

Deputies investigated and found a Chevy Sonic, driven by a 32-year-old woman, had been travelling west when she left the road and hit several trees.

Authorities pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officers have closed Ridge Road to complete their investigation into the cause of the accident.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending the outcome of the investigation and the notification of the deceased’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.