Future Badger Jackson Acker suits up for his final season with Verona

VERONA (WKOW)- Verona Senior Running Back Jackson Acker will join Wisconsin next season. In the meantime, Acker is enjoying his final few months as a Wildcat as he decided to play the spring football season.

"It's my last year," Acker said. "I'm going to show out and then off to the Badgers, so I'll leave it all out on the field."

Acker will go right from spring football to college football as UW move-in day is June 16. His decision to play simply came down to his love for the game and his teammates.



"I know we are all really looking forward to this year especially because of the new stadium, new school, all of that," Acker said. "I didn't want to let them down."

The only thing that will change for Acker this year is he won't be playing both ways, instead, he's just playing running back to hopefully prevent injury and stay healthy.

"I feel better than I ever have," Acker said. "The last few practices, I just feel great physically end mentally."

Acker has not started for a full year at Verona because of injuries and other factors. Now, he hopes to take full advantage of the seven-game season.

"We're going to get him the ball a little bit," Verona Head Coach Dave Richardson joked.

"There is no conference championship on the line, and I think the pressure is kind of off," Richardson continued. "It's just so great to be out here."

Jackson Acker with his mother Darcy Acker.

For Acker, no matter where life takes him, he will have his mom as his motivation.



"She's always there for me," Acker said. "She's what keeps me going. She's one of my idols, look up to her all the time. She's what put me on this path."



Acker will follow in his mother Darcy's footsteps as she also attended Wisconsin.