Gardening businesses seeing spike ahead of spring

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- With the warmer temperatures we've been seeing, people are itching to put their green thumbs to good use.

Bruce Company in Middleton says with spring around the corner, they're starting to see an increased interest in gardening.

"Because of the pandemic last year, I think people are even a little more excited," said Lisa Briggs, Media Liaison for Bruce Company. "I think a lot of gardeners had super success last year with new gardeners."

Briggs says gardening is a great pandemic-safe activity for kids to participate in.

"I think kids are much more excited about eating things that might be a little bit different, getting all their fruits and vegetables in, if they've been growing it themselves," Briggs continued. "That trend seems to be continuing this year, which means that those new novice gardeners had a really good time."

Right now is a good time to start planting annuals like pansies, Briggs says. When it comes to vegetables, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, and eggplant are good options for this time of year. You should wait to plant tomatoes until mid-April.

Even though temperatures have been spring-like, Briggs tells 27 News frost will remain an issue until May. If you plant now, she says you should have sheets on hand to provide protection.