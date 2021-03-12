Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off Saturday

(WKOW) -- Girl Scout Cookies are going on sale in Wisconsin on Saturday, March 13.

On Friday, Sally Egan of Girl Scouts Wisconsin Badgerland, and Megan Scholz, a Girl Scout Junior from Sun Prairie, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin crew to talk about this year's cookie season.

They also talked about a new cookie called "Toast-yay," which is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.

Cookie sales run from March 13 to April 18. Visit the Girl Scout Cookies' website to learn how to buy a box.