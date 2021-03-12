Governor & First Lady receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The governor made the announcement on Twitter.
Their shots came one year to the day of the governor's first public health emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Evers received his first vaccine dose on February 12. The First Lady received her first dose earlier that same week.
“Like so many Wisconsinites, Kathy and I waited our turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine and, now with a third of Wisconsinites over 65 having been fully vaccinated, we’re excited to be able to join them,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “I’m proud Wisconsin is leading the nation in using the shots we have available, and we’re going to keep working to get folks vaccinated as soon as we can. Kathy and I encourage every Wisconsinite to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and remember to complete your vaccine series if your vaccine requires two doses.”