Governor & First Lady receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The governor made the announcement on Twitter.

A year ago today, I declared the first public health emergency in response to #COVID19. Today, Wisconsin leads the country in vaccine doses used, and with a third of Wisconsinites 65 and over fully vaccinated, Kathy and I were excited to join them by getting our second doses. pic.twitter.com/04Ob5UTGCQ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 13, 2021

Their shots came one year to the day of the governor's first public health emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Evers received his first vaccine dose on February 12. The First Lady received her first dose earlier that same week.

“Like so many Wisconsinites, Kathy and I waited our turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine and, now with a third of Wisconsinites over 65 having been fully vaccinated, we’re excited to be able to join them,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “I’m proud Wisconsin is leading the nation in using the shots we have available, and we’re going to keep working to get folks vaccinated as soon as we can. Kathy and I encourage every Wisconsinite to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and remember to complete your vaccine series if your vaccine requires two doses.”