Greece: “Lockdown fatigue” blamed for fueling mass protests

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right prime minister is accusing political opponents of exploiting lockdown fatigue. The claim follows a surge in coronavirus infections and a wave of violent anti-government demonstrations. Dozens of demonstrations have taken place in Greek cities over the past month. They were triggered by multiple allegations of police brutality in enforcing a nightly curfew and other strict lockdown measures. The protests have led to nightly clashes between demonstrators and police.