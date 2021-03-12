Immigrant living in church for years wins temporary reprieve

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Guatemalan woman who has been living in a Massachusetts church for more than three years to avoid deportation has been granted a reprieve to remain in the country for now. Rev. John Gibbons, of the First Parish church in Bedford, says Maria Macario was issued a one-year stay of her deportation by federal immigration officials earlier this week. He says the stay allows her to seek a work permit, pursue legal options and come and go freely from the church. The 55-year-old was among more than 70 immigrants nationwide who took shelter in churches during President Donald Trump’s administration.