Iowa eliminates Wisconsin from Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes outscored Wisconsin by 11 points in the second half to claim a 62-57 victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Wisconsin built a six-point halftime lead. Micah Potter had a good half. He would finish with 17 points. D'Mitrik Trice led the Badgers in scoring with 19. Brad Davison chipped in 10.

Iowa struggled from three-point range in the first half. However, they found the range in the second half. Luka Garza also controlled the paint all night. He poured in 24 points and nine rebounds.

Iowa advances to face Illinois in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin falls to 17-12 overall. They will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday.