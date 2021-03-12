Israel’s rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of Israel’s renowned ZAKA rescue service has stepped down from his post and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s. Israeli media said that police have opened an investigation. Yehuda Meshi-Zahav issued a statement on Friday, denying the allegations detailed by the Haaretz daily a day earlier. The newspaper says it interviewed six accusers and obtained evidence of sexual assault and exploitation going back decades, including of teenagers and younger children. ZAKA became internationally known in the 1990s when it responded to a wave of attacks by Palestinian militants.