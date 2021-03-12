Kwik Trip turns ‘see ya next time’ into merchandise

(WAOW) — Kwik Trip is putting another Midwestern catchphrase on its merchandise.

The beloved company hinted to new merch in a tweet on Wednesday, where what looks like parts of sweatshirts are hanging out of a box with the date of March 12 in the corner.

And, while the company hasn’t tweeted the latest merch yet, the website has been updated. The company turned their version of “goodbye” into the latest sweatshirt everyone wants to have. They also announced three other shirts with the Kwik Trip logo.

The last Kwik Trip merch release was in November with themed underwear “nobooty” was ready for. Even then, Kwik Trip was hinting to the next merch drop when with responses to tweeters asking for hoodies with that phrase.

And, interest in the merch is clear, the Kwik Trip merch website is periodically crashing while supports try and order.