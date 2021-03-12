Democratic Arizona Rep. Kirkpatrick won’t seek reelection

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Five-term Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she won’t run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022. Her decision means her district is sure to draw heavy national attention in the election, with an open seat and potential control of the U.S. House of Representatives on the line. Democrats now hold a narrow House majority and Republicans have promised to target Kirkpatrick’s 2nd District as a possible flip opportunity, while Democrats will fight to hold it. The 70-year-old Kirkpatrick said Friday that she wants to spend more time with family, including her three grandsons. Kirkpatrick ran unsuccessfully in 2016 for U.S. Senate, losing to then-incumbent Republican John McCain.