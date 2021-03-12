Madison emergency crews stock sandbag locations ahead of Spring
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's sandbag locations are stocked and ready ahead of the spring rains.
Each year, Engineering crews stock each of the sandbag locations for residents to use for free with potential private flooding concerns.
The risk of flooding is average this year. The sand and sand bags are not being provided to mitigate a heightened risk. They are being provided for residents who may have concerns based on observations from previous years and who may want to take measures to further protect their property.
Crews placed sand bins and bags at each of the locations this week. Additional sand piles and additional bags will be restocked as needed throughout the season. To use the sand and bag locations, residents should bring a shovel. Bags and sand are provided.
Free sand and ready-to-fill bags are available at the following locations:
- Engineering Service Building: 1600 Emil Street
- Olbrich Park Secondary Boat Launch Parking Lot: 3402 Atwood Avenue
- Olin Park Parking Lot: 1156 Olin-Turville Court
- Spring Harbor Park Parking Lot: 5417 Lake Mendota Drive
- Tenney Park Beach Parking Lot: 1254 Sherman Avenue
- Thut Park: 2630 Nana Way
- Warner Park Beach Parking Lot: 1101 Woodward Drive