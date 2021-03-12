Madison police: Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound, one arrested

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man on a temporary charge of attempted homicide after another person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Read more local crime stories here.

Police booked 23-year-old Xavier J. Bandera into the Dane County Jail for a temporary charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He has not yet been charged in court.

A Madison police spokesperson released the information in an incident report Friday morning.

A 21-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday evening, police said. The man is still in the hospital.

The police department's Violent Crime Unit led an investigation that found the man had been shot during an altercation at a residence on the 300 Block of North Pickney Street.