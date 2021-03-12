Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail

A judge says a man charged with conspiring with members of the Oath Keepers far-right militia group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail while he awaits trial. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ordered the release of Thomas Caldwell during a hearing held Friday. The decision is a serious blow for prosecutors, who fought to keep Caldwell locked up, calling him a threat to the community and major player in the Oath Keepers’ plot to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The judge noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol and said there’s no direct evidence that he plotted in advance to do so.