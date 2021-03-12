Most of California to reopen as vaccine eligibility expands

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns have become eligible for the vaccine. Thirteen counties will be able to welcome customers inside restaurants, gyms and movie theaters as early as Sunday after the state reached an equity milestone. San Bernardino said it would reopen Sunday, although LA County will wait until Monday. An additional 13 counties should be able to reopen midweek, including San Diego and Sacramento. California continues its rocky transition to a new vaccine delivery and appointment-making system run by insurer Blue Shield.