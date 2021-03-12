Norway’s aging king to remain on sick leave after surgery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 84-year-old King Harald V will remain on sick leave from his ceremonial duties until April 11 after successful leg surgery earlier this year. The palace said Friday he was “in good recovery and continues treatment and training.” The sick leave is one of several for the popular king in the past two years. Last year, the monarch underwent a successful operation to replace a heart valve, and months earlier, he was on sick leave because of dizziness. The royal household in Oslo said the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father’s duties.