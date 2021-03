MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society has another sweet pup up for adoption.

This week's Pet of the Week is a terrier mix named Dandy. He's sweet, energetic, and will be a great exercise buddy. The Dane County Humane Society said he enjoys snuggles, learning tricks, snacking, and playing.

Dandy, a terrier mix is up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society.

To meet Dandy, schedule an appointment at giveshelter.org.

