UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office told 27 News early Friday morning that issues with the 911 system that previously impacted residents of Argyle has been resolved.

MADISON (WKOW) - The Green County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News early Friday morning that a potential 911 system outage could be impacting the Argyle area.

Officials say if residents can't reach 911, call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at 608-328-9401 for help.