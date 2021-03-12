Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation into the official response to Daniel Prude’s police suffocation death last year in Rochester, New York, is faulting the city’s mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew. The report, commissioned by Rochester’s city council and made public Friday, said Mayor Lovely Warren lied at a September press conference when she said it wasn’t until August that she learned officers had physically restrained Prude during the March 23 encounter. Warren was told that day, the report said, and by mid-April she, then-Chief La’Ron Singletary and other officials were aware that Prude had died as a result and that the officers were under criminal investigation.