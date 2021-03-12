Remains of Guatemalan migrants return home

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The remains of 16 Guatemalan migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January have been returned to their native country. They landed in Guatemala’s capital Friday, where they were met with flower wreaths and their waiting relatives. The remains were scheduled to be driven directly to their communities in Guatemala’s San Marcos department, which borders southern Mexico. The Guatemalan government declared three days of mourning. The bodies were found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas, in an area that has been bloodied for years by turf battles between the remnants of the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas cartel.