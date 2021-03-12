Restaurant workers immediately eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

UPDATE(WKOW) -- At Nonno's Ristorante Italiano, owner Juan Murillo, doesn't hesitate to get in the kitchen.

News of him and his staff being eligible for the vaccine put him in a good mood Friday.

"To be able to get the news today that we were able to get it, I think is a really good step and also for our customers to feel more secure when they're coming in," he said.

Murillo says he and his 8 employees were initially shocked that restaurant workers weren't on the new eligibility list released earlier this week.

"We're all essential workers at the restaurant, we've been working since the beginning, so why not be included in the first place," he said.

This news caught almost everyone by surprise.

He says he's still trying to get everyone their vaccine for now asking staff to figure out their own appointments, until a plan is developed.

He's not alone.

"We've been discussing internally, just trying to get the news out to everyone, just because it happened [Friday]," Eleanore Knauss, spokesperson for Merchant and Lucille, said. "Just get registered with the state, get registered at walgreens if you can or at any kind of pharmacy, but we'll be pushing really hard for our staff to get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can."

Knauss says they have only had one COVID-19 scare that caused them to shut down, and it was earlier this week.

Now she hopes the vaccine adds the extra layer of protection to keep that from happening again.

"Honestly everyone's just been thrilled and relieved," Knauss said.

And Murillo's excited to be busy again.

"I think it's now good to move to the next step and have customers come back going in through the doors," he said.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Restaurant workers are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services (DHS) updated its website to reflect that restaurant workers are immediately eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the food supply chain group.

A spokesperson for DHS confirmed that the change was made to the website Friday and said the decision was in response to an increased supply of vaccines.

To learn how to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine in Wisconsin, click here.