Spanish police sink drug smugglers’ submarine plans

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo. Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft being built in Málaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation. The 3-meter-wide (10-feet-wide) semisubmersible craft is made of fiberglass and plywood panels attached to a structural frame, has three portholes on one side and is painted light blue. Police said Friday it has two 200-horsepower engines, which are operated from the inside. Similar drug-smuggling vessels have in the past been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America.