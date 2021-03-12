Pakistan candidate backed by PM Khan elected Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawmakers in Pakistan’s upper house of parliament have re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman. The win is seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber. Friday’s vote was marred by opposition cries of foul after critical ballots for their candidate were invalidated and the discovery earlier in the day of spy-cameras at the main polling booth. Last Saturday, Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly. He had called the vote after an embarrassing defeat for his ruling party’s key candidate in for Senate elections on March 3.