SSM Health opens up more vaccine appointments

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to open up vaccine access to more Wisconsinites, SSM Health announced more appointments to accommodate new groups as soon as this weekend.

According to a news release from SSM spokesperson Kim Sveum, the company will now schedule vaccines for health care personnel, nursing home residents and staff, police and fire personnel, education and child care workers, adults 65 and older as well as several groups of essential workers.

911 operators, public transit workers, farmers and grocery store employees can now schedule appointments with SSM. Additionally, those aged 16-64 with some pre-existing conditions will be eligible March 29. More information on scheduling appointments is coming closer to that date.

"If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, please call (608) 250-1222 to schedule an appointment. Phone lines are staffed seven days a week from 8 am – 5 pm," Sveum said in the release.

For more information about the vaccine and your eligibility, go to SSM's website.