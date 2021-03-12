SSM Health to provide 1,200 doses of COVID vaccine for MMSD staff Friday
MADISON (WKOW) --Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) teachers and staff will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.
MMSD is partnering with SSM Health to provide 1,200 vaccines to staff prioritized by the district at a vaccination clinic at La Follette High School.
The priority list includes MSCR Cares child care staff. Child care services for students in grades three through five and after-school programming will be canceled Friday.
Staff members will get their second dose of the vaccine on Friday, April 9.