State will not require proof of health condition before giving COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin health officials will not require people to prove that they have one of the 20 health conditions that will soon qualify individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

"We are not asking people to verify," said Deputy Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk during a press call Thursday. "We are not asking people to bring their medical records and prove they have asthma or diabetes."

Van Dijk hedged to say that some vaccinators may have people sign a form that affirms they have one of the 20 qualifying conditions.

The Wisconsin vaccine registry system will change to include a check box that asks people to confirm they have one of the conditions.

People with any of the 20 conditions will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 29.

"This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible," Van Dijk said.