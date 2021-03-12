Tanzanian PM rejects claims COVID-denying leader is unwell

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian government officials are denying opposition assertions that the country’s COVID-denying president is sick with the disease due his nearly two week absence from public view. The prime minister said Friday that President John Magufuli is busy with office duties and called on the public to ignore widespread reports that he is unwell. Magufuli announced in June last year that Tanzania had defeated COVID-19 through three days of prayer. The country, one of Africa’s most populous, in April stopped providing statistics about the numbers of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or deaths from the disease. In February, Magufuli appeared to acknowledge the existence of the disease after at least one top official in his administration died from it.