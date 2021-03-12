Third Wisconsin community vaccination clinic to open in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the third community-based vaccination clinic will open in Racine County on March 23.

“As more Wisconsinites become eligible for the vaccine later this month, it’s important that we continue to bring these community-based clinics online to get as many people vaccinated as possible to reach community immunity,” said Gov. Evers. “These vaccination clinics help support local vaccine access and ensure that anyone currently eligible gets their shot.”

Located at the Regency Mall in the former Burlington Coat Factory space, the clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Initially, the clinic plans to administer 200 doses per day and has the ability to administer up to 1,000 doses per day. The number of doses administered will depend on how much vaccine Wisconsin receives from the federal government.

The clinic will be prioritizing vaccinations for those who are age 65 and older, educators, and childcare staff on the local health department’s waitlist. After those appointments are scheduled, the clinic will then begin scheduling appointments for anyone currently eligible for the vaccine.

All eligible individuals who are to be vaccinated at the DHS community-based vaccination clinics must pre-register for an appointment through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.

After registration, those eligible will be notified of the opportunity to schedule their appointment.

For vaccine-related questions and registration support, individuals can call toll-free at (844) 684-1064.

Other DHS community-based vaccination clinics include Rock County that opened on February 16, and La Crosse County that opened on March 9. Since February 16, the Rock County location has administered 3,833 vaccine doses.