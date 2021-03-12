Three arrested after a reckless homicide in Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage police arrested three people after finding an unresponsive man who died on the scene Friday.

The Portage Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive man found in a stairwell/hallway area of a hotel on the 2900 block of New Pinery Road just after 12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the unresponsive man. Aspirus Divine Savior EMS crews arrived shortly after and continued with life saving measures.

Officials reported all life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Portage police investigated and arrested Gabriel S. Munoz, 33, of Portage, Shawn A. Ramirez, 27, of Oxford, and Melissa J. Anderson, 26, of Oxford.

According to law enforcement, Munoz was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ramirez was charged with department of corrections warrant and violation of probation. And Anderson was charged with obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

The name of the victim has not been released in order to notify the family first.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, the Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.