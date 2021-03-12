Turkey signals warming ties with Egypt after long freeze

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say Turkey and Egypt have started holding diplomatic talks, in a sign of warming ties between the two regional powers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the two countries have held “intelligence, diplomatic and economic” contacts and said he hoped for “strong” ties between the two nations. Turkey and Egypt fell out in 2013 and recalled their ambassadors over the ouster of Egypt’s former president Mohamed Morsi. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said diplomatic talks had resumed with neither country imposing any “preconditions” on the other.