UN urges Somalia to organize elections without delay

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Somalia’s government to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stresses the threat to the country’s security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups. The resolution, which was adopted unanimously on Friday, authorized the African Union to maintain its nearly 20,000-strong force in Somalia until the end of the year with a mandate to reduce the threat from the extremist groups. The council says its objective is to transfer security to Somali authorities, with the aim of Somalia taking the lead in 2021, and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.