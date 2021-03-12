UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee woman

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Silver Alert for Dianne Martin has been cancelled. She was found safe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued for a 69-year-old Milwaukee resident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Diane Martin was last seen near 2600 N. 2nd St. in Milwaukee.

Authorities reported Martin went missing on foot.

Martin was described last wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, dark jeans and two left shoes. She wears silver rings on her pinky and thumb.

Call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7405 if you've seen her.