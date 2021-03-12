Whitewater High School to host educator vaccine clinic

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- SSM Health will sponsor a mobile vaccination clinic at Whitewater High School for area educators, continuing the statewide push to vaccinate school employees.

According to a news release from SSM, school employees from Whitewater, Fort Atkinson and UW-Whitewater will be eligible for the March 16 clinic, as well as employees from several other local school districts.

“We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time and SSM Health is honored to partner with school districts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine,” SSM Health WI Regional President Damond Boatwright said in the release.

Pre-registration is required for participation in the clinic. Any faculty or school staff in the appropriate districts can contact Erica Mathis at (608) 373-8025 or erica.mathis@ssmhealth.com.