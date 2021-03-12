Whitmer offers plan to supply propane after pipeline closes

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is releasing a plan to provide adequate supplies of propane in Michigan if a controversial pipeline is shut down. The Democratic governor wants Enbridge to decommission Line 5, which carries oil and liquids used in propane. Her plan calls for more state investment in rail and propane storage infrastructure and pledges efforts to find new suppliers. It proposes more energy efficiency and greater use of other sources, including renewables. Environmental groups are praising the plan but critics including Enbridge say it’s inadequate.