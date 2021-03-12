Wisconsin, Iowa meet in Big Ten quarters

Wisconsin (17-11, 11-10) vs. No. 3 seed Iowa (20-7, 14-6)

Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Iowa are prepared to square off in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. In the regular season, Iowa won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on March 7, when the Hawkeyes shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Wisconsin to just 46.7 percent en route to a 77-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Wisconsin has benefited heavily from its seniors. D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Badgers points over the last five games.DOMINANT D’MITRIK: Trice has connected on 37.8 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Badgers are 9-11 when scoring any fewer than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Iowa has an assist on 64 of 95 field goals (67.4 percent) over its previous three games while Wisconsin has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.3 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the nation. The Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 312th among Division I teams).

