Woman arrested in San Francisco assault on Uber driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco who was attacked after he demanded a passenger wear a mask. Police say 24-year-old Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas. Police say a second woman sought in connection with the assault has indicated she will turn herself in. Police say the driver had picked up three women last Saturday when he noticed one wasn’t masked and stopped the car. Video showed him being berated before the maskless woman coughs on him and grabs his cellphone. Police say another woman pepper-sprayed him.