Myanmar forces kill 7 as crackdown on protesters continues

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar have again met protests against last month’s military takeover with lethal force, killing at least seven people by shooting live ammunition at demonstrators. Four deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, two in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar, and one in Twante, a suburb of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. Details of all seven deaths were posted on multiple social media accounts, some accompanied by photos of the victims. The actual death toll is likely to be higher, as police apparently seized some bodies, and some of the wounded suffered grievous gunshot wounds that doctors and nurses working at makeshift clinics will be hard-pressed to treat.