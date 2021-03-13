Columbia County authorities search for missing man, family asking for help

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Columbia County authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they're looking for a missing man.

The Columbia County Sheriff's office told 27 News it was assisting the police department to locate Brent Olson on Friday

According to a family member, Olson was last seen near the river on River Road around Kestrel Ridge Apartments in the town of Columbus. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and no shoes. He's approximately 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can help them locate him.