Dane County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a teenager who was last seen Thursday, March 11.

Officers say 15-year-old Tiah Meigs was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School. She was getting into a vehicle with someone she knew around 3:15 p.m.

Detectives say they've learned Meigs was also in Madison later in the day.

Meigs' family is concerned for her welfare and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has seen the teenager is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345. If anyone has information or has had recent contact with Meigs, you should call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.