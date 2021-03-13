Democrats finding support for Biden in small-city America

MANKATO, Minnesota (AP) — Democrats are looking for new sources of political strength as the election map is shifting. In their search, Democrats are targeting a new source for support: small-city America. As Democrats continue to lose votes in small towns, they’ve seen clear gains in regional hubs that dot vast stretches of rural America. Biden carried roughly 60 counties President Donald Trump won in 2016, and many were places anchored by a midsize or small city that is trending Democratic. They include places like Grand Rapids, Michigan; Wilmington, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio and Mankato, Minnesota.