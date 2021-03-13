Dry, mild weekend before wintry weather Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - We're in store for a mostly sunny, very mild Saturday! Sunday will also be fairly mild and dry.

Highs Saturday will likely reach mid-to-upper 50s.

A south, southwest flow will be in place with light winds. The winds paired with ample sunshine will allow temperatures to rise quick.

Don't forget about daylight saving time on Sunday!

We 'spring forward' at 2 a.m., causing fellow Wisconsinites to lose an hour of sleep. Although, some may say on the up-side this means more daylight.

Sunsets and sunrises will be an hour later, in the 7 o'clock hour Sunday.

Clouds will push into the region overnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with breezy conditions starting during the afternoon hours.

It will be a bit colder than Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Monday will be even colder, with a rain snow mix arriving.

Wet, slushy snow will arrive Monday morning. There's a chance the snow could change to a mix of some sort, possibly freezing rain.

Small accumulations are possible for portions of the region. Possibly an inch or a little above, higher values likely to the southwest.

The mix could cause issues on the roads Monday evening.