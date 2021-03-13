In a pandemic, Navajo community steps up for its vulnerable

TEESTO, Ariz. (AP) — A strong sense of community and taking care of one another has come to the aid of people like Raymond Clark on the Navajo Nation. The 71-year-old painter lives alone, without running water or transportation in the community of Teesto. He’s content paying for wood deliveries, chipping in for gas money for a ride to town and carrying jugs to fill up at a water station. But sometimes, those things come to him. Officials at the Teesto Chapter House say they have even more of a duty now during a pandemic to ensure their most vulnerable residents get what they need to stay safe and at home.