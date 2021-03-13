Man arrested in connection to armed bank robbery in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A man police connected to an Associated Bank armed robbery in Stoughton last month was arrested Friday.

Law enforcement identified the suspect in the armed robbery at the Associated Bank on King Street as Todd Templeton, 51, of the town of Dunn. The robbery happened on Feb. 24.

Police reported Templeton was arrested in Cleveland, Tenn. by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Cleveland Police Department.

The Stoughton Police Department identified Templeton with the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The investigation is ongoing.