Mexican candidate gets ruling-party nod despite rape claims

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that its candidate for a governorship in southern Mexico will be a man accused by two women of rape. Félix Salgado has not been charged; the statute of limitations ran out on one case and the other is still being investigated. But intense protests spawned by the accusations forced the party to hold a second poll to determine whether Salgado should continue as the Morena party’s nominee. The party announced late Friday that Salgado had won the second poll in Guerrero state for the nomination in the June 6 elections.