New vaccine eligibility categories raise some questions

MADISON (WKOW) -- In just over two weeks, a large swath of the state's population will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, as the state opens up the floodgates with new medical conditions.

"These medical conditions include cancer, heart or lung conditions and diabetes, as well as people who are immunocompromised, overweight or obese or have high blood pressure," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday.

According to DHS, 64 percent of Wisconsinites are overweight or obese, or 2.6 million adults.

But DHS uses Body Mass Index (BMI), derived from your height and your weight, to decide that.

The problem is that many people in good shape could find themselves considered overweight.

"I do think it's an outdated way, but it's also one that attempts to be sensitive," Garrett Stangel, owner of 9Round Fitness in Wauwatosa said. "I think a better way is probably a waist measurement."

He says despite that, BMI is likely the best choice health officials have for differentiating.

It's important to note, however, that DHS says it will not be actively policing this group.

"We are not asking people to verify. We are not asking people to have to bring their medical record and prove that they have asthma or diabetes," Van Dijk said.

DHS says that it may be up to the specific vaccinator.

Some may take people at their word, others may ask people to sign a simple form.

If you get your vaccine from your healthcare provider, they likely have that information in their system.

And while BMI may be inaccurate for otherwise physically fit people, Stangel says that the stipulation of overweight or obese is serious.

"Much of the overweight and obese (people) our population sees, that our nation sees, really is coming that way out of a harmful side effect of a lifestyle that's not sustainable," he said.

This group becomes eligible on March 29th, but just a little over a month later, on May first, Governor Tony Evers says every adult in the state will become eligible for the vaccine.