4 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials in Kazakhstan say a plane operated by the country’s state security agency has crashed, killing four crew members and injuring the other two. The Emergencies Ministry said the Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land Saturday at the airport of Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. The plane had carried only the six-member crew on a flight from the country’s capital, Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee said it owned the plane. It said a probe into the cause of the crash has been launched. The An-26 was designed in the 1960s and built in great numbers for both civilian and military use. Hundreds have remained in service.